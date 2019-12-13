NEWTOWN, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, we hear from the father of one of the first graders killed and how he's coping after all these years, and why what's supposed to be a happy time for families is incredibly difficult for him.
Six-year-old Jesse Lewis would be thirteen and a half years old if he was still alive today.
His dad, Neil, tells us he distinctly remembers sitting waiting with other parents to hear the news on his son, a memory that til this day is one he'll never forget.
"He's been gone longer than he's been in my life, or was in my life, before he got killed," Newtown resident Neil Heslin tells us.
Neil had just one son, Jesse, who was a first grader at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
On the morning of December 14, 2012, he dropped Jesse off at school.
To be exact, 9:04 that morning would be the last time he saw Jesse as he turned a corner inside the school.
Neil never expected that to be the last time he was going to see his only son.
"Jesse's last words were for his classmates to run. Nine of them ran and were able to escape and are here today to celebrate Christmas," explained Heslin.
Jesse would later be found feet away from his teacher, Vicki Soto.
"This time, seven years ago, I was sitting in the firehouse at Sandy Hook waiting, waiting, waiting to see where Jesse was and at that point, I knew he wasn't coming home," stated Heslin.
But he hung on to that one percent chance that he would've survived.
Now, seven years later, the heartache and trying to understand why this happened hasn't gotten easier.
Neil tells Western Mass News he began feeling sad last week, couldn't figure out why, until he realized that the anniversary was approaching.
"The holidays are hard regardless. There's just no words for it. The week before and the week after til Christmas, it's extremely difficult, very heavy hearted," continued Heslin.
And when mass shootings continue to happen, the healing becomes harder.
"It's difficult when I hear about it happening in schools or shopping malls, church, a place of worship. It opens the wounds up that I had," says Heslin.
While many in the community want to put the tragedy behind…
"I don't think anybody really forgets what happened. I don't think they will ever forget Sandy Hook. It was just before Christmas. It was a time when it was supposed to be happy and joyful, and they were just babies that were brutally murdered," said Heslin.
With less than two weeks until Christmas, Neil says he just simply can't take part in the holiday season.
"I haven't set up a Christmas tree or celebrated a Christmas ever since I lost Jesse," added Heslin.
Neil says that the last time he did have a Christmas tree was for the first five years after the massacre.
The reason being it was the tree that he and Jesse had put up together.
