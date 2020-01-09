SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is mourning the loss of his father, Alfonso Sarno.
City officials told Western Mass News that Alfonso, who was also known as - 'Al the Barber' - passed away peacefully Thursday morning, surrounded by family, at age 84 after a battle with prostate cancer.
"His love and support for all of us never wavered. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. The work ethic he instilled on to his family is a major reason for any success we may have attained," said Mayor Sarno in a statement.
Bill Baker, spokesperson for Mayor Sarno, said that Alfonso Sarno celebrated his 84th birthday on Monday, the same day that the mayor was sworn-in to his fifth term in office.
Calling hours will be on Monday, January 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forastiere Funeral Home at 220 North Main Street in East Longmeadow.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Springfield.
Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery will follow the church service.
