(WGGB/WSHM) -- After Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana and devastated the area two weeks ago, many are still without power. New England sent some of its own Eversource crews down to the Bayou State to assist with restoration efforts.
Pittsfield native Matt Ferrarin and his son, Chris, were among those headed south.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. This is just complete devastation,” said Matt Ferrarin.
It's been more than a week since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana and brought with it destructive winds. The Category 4 storm tore down trees, snapped utility poles, and devastated the state’s electrical system.
“The lines that run north to south...they don’t exist anymore,” Matt Ferrarin explained.
Approximately 40 Eversource crews from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire headed nearly 1,500 miles to Raceland, LA and among those are a father and son duo teamed up for the first time to help rebuild Louisiana’s electrical system after Hurricane Ida left the state in the dark. Western Mass News caught up with them on Thursday via Zoom.
“It’s a little overwhelming at first because you come down here and you kind of have an idea of what you expect and you get down here and it’s totally different. There's houses completely gone in the middle of the highway,” said Chris Ferrarin of Cheshire, CT.
Matt and Chris Ferrarin left with Glen Posey and the rest of the crews on August 30 and arrived in the Bayou State on September 2. They expect their efforts to last at least three weeks and their typical day involves long hours.
“Usually around 7:30 in the morning, we start and depending on the task, we work until we bend down at 10 o’clock at night, so it’s a hectic day,” Matt Ferrarin said.
They’re working through extreme temperatures.
“The heat, the heat is just...the heat is just absolutely crazy,” Matt Ferrarin noted.
They are even facing animals they’re not used to seeing up north.
“There was an alligator on the side of the road and it was a big alligator…We came across, I believe, a king snake the other day, which is a constrictor, come out from under the truck,” Matt Ferrarin explained.
However, Chris said it’s all worth it.
“Sometimes, you can hear them cheering inside their house when you turn the lights on and it’s just very satisfying,” Chris Ferrarin said.
Matt reflected on his time down in Louisiana and helping the state after Hurricane Katrina tore through 16 years ago.
“This is a lot different, but kind of similar...It’s just more destructive,” Matt Ferrarin explained.
To put into perspective how much more damaging it was, Posey noted, “Just this region that we're working in right now had 14,000 broken poles. For the entire, where Katrina hit, for the entire state of Louisiana, they only had 12,000 broken poles for the entire storm…They're estimating 30,000 broken poles for the entire state of Louisiana. There's not enough supply in the United States currently to get them shipped in fast enough.”
A day ahead of schedule, the men will be energizing the critical infrastructure and turning power back on at the hospital and fire station Thursday, which could bring them back home sooner as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.