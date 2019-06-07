HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fawn saved from Interstate 91 in Holyoke earlier this week needed some assistance again.
Mass. State Police said that on Thursday morning, a fawn was spotted along I-91 in Holyoke.
That fawn had previously been rescued from I-91 by another trooper on Wednesday morning.
"It is now believed that the mother deer had been struck and killed the night before," State Police said in a statement.
A trooper and the driver of a MAPFRE/MassDOT Good Samaritan van rescued the animal again and spent the night at the Northampton barracks. The Mass. Department of Fisheries and Wildlife has now brought it to a rehab facility until it can be released back into the wild.
