ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man from Athol has been arrested by the FBI in connection to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
In a release sent to Western Mass News, the FBI Boston Division reports 60-year-old, Vincent Gillespie was taken into custody Friday morning.
We're told special agents and officers with the FBI Boston Division’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Athol Police Department, arrested Gillespie on a warrant.
The arrest warrant was issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia.
According to FBI Boston Division's spokesperson, Kristen Setera, Gillespie was taken into custody without incident.
He was arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Gillespie has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.
The U.S. Department of Justice states, "According to court documents, on Jan. 6, from at least 4:11 p.m. to at least 4:25 p.m., Gillespie was among rioters in the Lower West Terrance of the Capitol who engaged in pushing, shoving, yelling, and fighting with law enforcement officers. He struggled his way through the crowd, eventually maneuvering through the rioters to the line of police officers defending the Lower West Terrace’s exterior door. At one point, he gained control of a police shield as he approached the officers. Gillespie used the shield to ram the law enforcement officers, continuing to scream “traitor” and “treason” at the police. He also grabbed a law enforcement officer by the arm and attempted to pull him into the crowd."
We're told the case is currently being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.
The Dep. of Justice reports to date, more than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states since the breach at the Capitol more than 13 months ago.
The FBI continues to investigate the Capitol riot. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov
