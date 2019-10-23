SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's currently an active FBI presence at the Mardi Gras strip club in downtown Springfield.
The FBI confirmed to us over the phone that the Mardi Gras is involved in a federal investigation.
FBI investigators out of Boston confirm the IRS and Mass. State Police are also part of the investigation.
They would not comment on why the business is being investigated, only saying there is no threat to the public.
Law enforcement was seen streaming in and out of the building all morning.
This is not the first time the building housing Mardi Gras has had a run in with the law. Back in the winter, the upstairs portion was raided for what police called an illegal marijuana selling operation.
In the spring, it was announced the building was up for sale but after speaking with the agency listing the property today, we're told there's a possibility the building may be taken off the market in a few months.
We have left a message with the lawyer who represents the owner of the Mardi Gras.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
