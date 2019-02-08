EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Law enforcement from several agencies have descended upon an East Longmeadow neighborhood.
East Longmeadow Police said that they were called to the area of Princeton Street Friday morning in relation to an FBI investigation.
FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera told Western Mass News that agents are on-scene conducting a court-authorized activity. She declined to comment further on the nature of that activity.
Our crew on-scene also reports that van from the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, as well as the Mass. State Police, are also on-scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
