SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- FBI agents swarmed through downtown Springfield for most of the day Wednesday. Their investigation centered on the Mardi Gras strip club on Worthington Street.
For a business that's busiest at night, the Mardi Gras strip club was swarming with a different kind of activity this morning.
FBI, IRS, and Mass. State Police officials streamed in and out of the Worthington Street club, blocking all entrances.
FBI officials confirmed to Western Mass News that their raid was approved by a judge in conjunction with an ongoing investigation and despite the heavy influx of federal agents on Springfield's streets, FBI officials said the public isn't in danger.
There was a group of non-uniformed men walking around the Mardi Gras premises earlier this morning. When they left, we tried to ask them what was going on, but they said no comment.
Western Mass News reached out to Daniel Kelly, the lawyer representing Mardi Gras' owner. He has not responded to our request for comment.
However, reps with NAI Plotkin, the real estate agency that's listed the strip club for sale since spring, said the building may be taken off the market in the next few months at the owner's request.
Earlier this year, 200 pounds of marijuana were seized from the building's upper floors in an illegal marijuana selling operation.
In addition to the activity around the Mardi Gras, we spoke with a witness who didn’t want to go on- camera but told us he also saw a police presence around Adolpho's restaurant one block away
Western Mass News has reached out to the FBI to confirm their raid on Adolpho's restaurant. We've reached out to restaurant's lawyer for comment. At this time, it's not clear if the businesses are related in the context of the FBI's activity.
