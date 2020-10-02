SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crime continues to decrease in Springfield.
That's according to the FBI's annual Uniform Crime Report.
It shows that in the last 10 years, overall crime has dropped by 44 percent in Springfield and violent crime has decreased by 27 percent.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
“This continues to show the hard work and dedication of our Springfield Police Officers and the strategies and technology we use to proactively combat crimes. These are the results of our police department working together with our residents in all our neighborhoods to provide help, support, services and public safety; that must continue."
From 2018 to 2019, the report showed that violent crime decreased by nine percent, while overall crime dropped by four percent.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh noted that overall crime includes murders, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and property crimes.
(1) comment
LMFTFY...reported crime is down. Reporting isn't happening because no one is being held accountable for their crimes. No one is being tried for crimes, most that were in jail were released due to the virus, police have been neutered, and if your attacker is arrested he/she will be out within the day.
