HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been arrested in an FBI investigation this morning on Newton Street in Holyoke.
Western Mass News has learned this was in connection to an ongoing federal investigation.
This according to FBI spokesperson, Kristen Setera.
Few details are being released at this time. However, what we do know is the investigation was approved by a court.
"..the FBI was conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at 82 Newton Street..," Setera explained to us.
She confirmed the two individuals arrested were taken into custody on "outstanding state warrants."
"They were subsequently arrested by the Holyoke Police Department," Setera noted.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for more information.
As new details come to light, Western Mass News will provide an update.
