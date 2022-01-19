AMHERST, MA (WGGB.WSHM) – The FBI has issued a nationwide alert for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray around 18 years after she disappeared.
Maura’s case is now in the VICAP database which can help make connections between other missing persons cases across state lines and will hopefully bring more answers to Maura’s family.
“I hope they have some new information,” said Maura’s sister, Julie Murray. “They didn't share with me what prompted this.”
It has almost been 18 years since 21-year-old UMass nursing student Maura Murray disappeared.
Just weeks away from the 18th anniversary, there was a new push to help bring Maura home. The FBI issued a nationwide alert in her case, entering it into the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, or VICAP, database.
“This is great news for my family, to know that they're now going to be able to leverage this powerful database and track and correlate potential connections and hopefully get some answers,” Murray said.
Murray told Western Mass News that this new push was long overdue, but can help lead to more answers as to what happened to Maura.
“It's a way to geographically disperse to locations, different jurisdictions, and different states to compare information and try to make some connections across state lines,” Murray explained. “I think it should've been used many years ago.”
The database's website said that it collects and analyzes crimes of violence. Murray said that she believes investigators have not ruled out foul play.
This new step in finding answers came after a setback just a few months ago when bone fragments found in New Hampshire near where Maura was last seen were found to not be hers after months of diagnostic testing.
Murray said that the last 18 years have been a rollercoaster of high hopes and disappointment, but this new effort came even faster than her family was expecting.
“Usually, it takes a little bit longer once we get those setbacks to re-gather and refocus on what we can do as a family,” Murray told us.
If anyone has any information about Maura, you're asked to contact police or can visit MauraMurrayMissing.com for more information.
