HAVERHILL, NH (WGGB/WSHM) – The FBI has issued a Violent Crime Apprehension Program (VICAP) Alert profile on Maura Murray, the 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing from Haverhill, New Hampshire in 2004.
Maura's sister Julie Murray shared on Twitter Sunday that law enforcement reached out to the family to let them know that they would be releasing Maura’s VICAP profile.
The post read:
“As we approach the 18th anniversary of Maura’s disappearance, LE notified my family they were releasing a FBI ViCAP profile. The goal is for multiple agencies and jurisdictions to pool and cross reference info. Long overdue, but a positive step in finding answers #mauramurray”
Murray, a UMass Amherst nursing student, went missing on February 9th, 2004 after her car got stuck on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. It is unclear why Murray traveled from UMass to New Hampshire as she did not share her travel plans with family or friends.
She has not been seen or heard from since the crash, nor was she present at the scene, according to police.
The alert will allow Murray’s profile to be entered into the FBI database in order for law enforcement to access and share case information amongst different agencies and jurisdictions.
