BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal authorities are looking for your help in locating a fugitive wanted in connection with a 1981 murder in Massachusetts.
The FBI’s Boston Division is offering a reward up to $20,000 for the location, arrest, and prosecution of Andrew P. Dabbs.
Dabbs, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is accused by the FBI of murdering his girlfriend, Robin A. Shea, on October 10, 1981 in Norton.
The bureau said that the couple was driving through Norton when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea and pushed her body out of the car and onto the side of Route 123. Shea was later found by a passing motorist.
“The reality is that this is really unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere. Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead, if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.” said Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter, in a statement.
Dabbs was indicted for murder in Bristol County on November 3, 1981 and an arrest warrant was issued. A federal warrant was then issued on September 20, 1982 on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
“…We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who has already endured enough heartache,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.
At the time of the murder, Dabbs, who would now be 78 years old, was approximately 180 pounds and approximately 5’10” tall. There was a scar on his arm, mole on the right side of his nose, and skin grafts on his leg. He was a mechanic, might have possessed weapons, and was known to use drugs.
The FBI noted that Dabbs’ last known address was in Derry, NH, but he also has ties to Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or tips can be submitted online.
