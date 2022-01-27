BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The FBI's Boston division is offering a $10 thousand reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a fugitive.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Melchor Datu back in 2012, formerly of Lynn, for child porn possession charges.
Another warrant for his arrest was issued in 2018, this one for child rape charges. Datu is described as an Asian man with brown eyes, black hair and stands around five feet three inches tall.
He has a scar under one eye. He would be around 50 years old now. Investigators believe he left the state in 2008, traveled to New York, to Florida and to Haiti. He was last known to be in the Dominican Republic in 2009 and he has family in New York and the Philippines. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the FBI.
