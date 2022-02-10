(WGGB/WSHM) -- The FBI has announced a $10,000 reward for the identification, arrest, and conviction of a person they're calling the "Route 91 bandit."
The agency said that they're looking for a man who is between 5' 6' and 5' 8" tall with a medium build. They said he has blue eyes and light colored hair.
They believe the man is responsible for 11 bank robberies between Vermont and Connecticut, including incidents in West Springfield, Athol, Montague, and Greenfield.
- September 9, 2021, at approx. 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA
- September 20, 2021, at approx. 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT
- October 4, 2021, at approx.4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT
- October 15, 2021, at approx. 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT
- October 22, 2021, at approx. 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main Street, Somers, CT
- November 5, 2021, at approx. 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA
- November 19, 2021, at approx. 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT
- November 20, 2021, at approx. 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West Street, Keene, NH
- December 16, 2021, at approx. 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA
- January 6, 2022, at approx. 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT
- January 27, 2022, at approx. 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton Street, Greenfield, MA
The suspect has reportedly threatened the use of a gun and he attempted to enter the vault in at least six of the robberies.
Investigators said that the suspect typically wears a hood or hat and white sneakers. They also believe that the suspect might be driving a newer model Nissan sedan.
Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement:
“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is."
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (857) 386-2000 or submit your tip online.
