WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The FBI is seeking the public's help in tracking down a bank robber who's hit several banks along I-91 spanning four states.
The Boston division of the FBI is offering a $10 thousand reward to anyone who is able to help them find this suspect, being dubbed the route 91 bandit. So pay attention closely to see if you might recognize him.
“It’s just a dangerous situation for everyone involved,” said Christian Fierabend of the FBI violent crimes taskforce.
Federal authorities are searching for the person they believe is responsible for 11 bank robberies spanning from early September to late January in Connecticut, western Mass., Vermont and New Hampshire.
Investigators said the suspect is a white man, between 5’6 and 5’8 with a medium build. They said he has blue eyes and light-colored hair.
Photos captured through bank surveillance tapes show the suspect typically wears a hood or hat and white sneakers.
Authorities said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and has threatened to use a firearm.
“We are requesting the public’s help because we just want to stop this before it gets violent,” said Fiereaband.
The FBI offered up to $10 thousand to anyone who is able to help them find the Route 91 Bandit Who they believe is responsible for robberies:
- At 10:21 am on September 9th at ARRHA Credit Union in West Springfield.
- 11:50am on September 20th at American Eagle Credit Union in Enfield Connecticut.
- 4:50 pm on October 4th at People's United Bank in Brattleboro, Vermont.
- 10:45 am on October 15th at Webster Bank in East Windsor, CT.
- 11:45am on October 22nd at Webster Bank in Somers CT.
- 3:18pm on November 5th at workers credit union in Athol.
- 4:42pm on November 19th at liberty bank in Avon CT.
- 8:46am on November 20th at savings bank of Walpole in Keene New Hampshire.
- 11:48am on December 16th at Greenfield Cooperative Bank in Turners Falls.
- 10:50am on January 6th at Keystone Bank in east Windsor Connecticut.
- and the most recent one - at 5:52pm on January 27th at Franklin First Credit Union in Greenfield.
“He definitely has a specific MO, in that he has a dark-colored Nissan sedan that was seen at a couple robberies, he does enter the bank, hands over a note, retains the note, and then departs…He does try to enter the vault on numerous occasions, he tried to extensively talk with the people in the bank and gain entry into a safe room or vault,” said Fieraband.
Fierabend said the FBI is collaborating with local police and state officials on this investigation.
Anyone with information they think could lead to the Route 91 bandit’s arrest is asked to contact the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
