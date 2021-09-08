BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in allegedly assaulting federal officers during the January 8 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI released photos on Wednesday of the man described as a white male who is approximately 5' 11" to 6' 1" tall, weighs approximately 225 pounds, and has a stocky build. The man has white hair, brown eyes, and is believed to be in his mid-to-late 50s.
In the photos, the man was seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a 'Berkshire Nautilus' logo. Berkshire Nautilus is a health club located in Pittsfield.
“We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant," said Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.
Anyone with information is asked to call (800) CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov. When submitting your tip, you are asked to reference the photo number #141.
