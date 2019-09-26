SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning coming from the FBI and U.S. military officials ahead of the new "Joker' movie hitting theaters.
Potential threats of violence discovered on online and on social media have police on-alert.
The movie premiere of 'Joker' is still a week away and it's already earning rave reviews and film festival awards.
However, it's also attracting attention for a different reason as federal investigators and U.S. military officials look into potential threats of possible mass shootings at theaters showing the film.
Specifically, Army officials at Fort Sill, OK said they are alerting soldiers about alleged threats made online and Texas law enforcement reports potential threats made on social media.
Police departments across the country are being notified of the potential violence.
In western Massachusetts, the Springfield Police Department hasn't received any kind of warning yet, but they are ready if it comes.
"If we do receive some kind of warning from a federal agency, then our state local and federal agencies all work together trying to scan social media to squash any potential threats," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that they have crime analysts who scan social media and the dark web for any sort of threat to the public.
"Whether it's a public event across the river where 100 of thousands of people go, or a movie theater with 100, or a school, whatever it may be, there are always eyes out there on the dark web that people are looking for that chatter," Walsh noted.
Beyond the threats online, critics fear the violence in the movie could lead to another real life tragedy, mirroring the Aurora, CO theater shooting at 'The Dark Knight' rises premiere in 2012.
In a statement from Warner Brothers, they said: "Make no mistake: Neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero."
