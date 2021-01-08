SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The FBI has been using social media to help arrest those who breached the U.S. Capitol. They’re also finding ways to prevent more violence from happening between now and Inauguration Day.
President Donald Trump can no longer tweet from his personal Twitter account. But the question remains, will that stop other groups on social media from trying to start something else in D.C.?
“The FBI is constantly monitoring certain people regarding whereabouts and what they’re doing," said Bentley University's media law Professor Steve Weisman.
Weisman told Western Mass News News the agency could track phone activity. So if anyone tweets a photo of themselves inside Nancy Pelosi’s office, they can track both the account and the phone the message was sent from.
He told us lengthy user agreements that the public clicks through leaves little privacy to the user.
“You will find you don’t have any great reasonable expectation of privacy," he noted.
On Friday, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s personal social media account, reports that it comes down to two tweets he made on Friday.
The social media giant released a statement, saying:
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
Another reason is that the mention of his supporters having a giant voice long into the future.
“We have banned Trump, but there are still some of these dangerous groups which are still on the platform. What about other QAnon related groups. They seem to be flourishing still on YouTube," said UMass Amherst, associate professor of global digital media, Doctor Jonathan Ong.
Dr. Ong told Western Mass News this could cause social media platforms to remove hate groups and avoid them from having a digital voice.
“I think moving we will have a greater capacity to have pressure on platforms to take groups to monitor these kinds of activities," he said. "Which right now are outside of these regulations.”
Twitter said another reason they permanently suspend the president is due to plans that have already begun circulating on their platform and others about a second attack on the U.S. Capitol.
