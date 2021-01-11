SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests across the nation, including here in Massachusetts, leading up to the presidential inauguration.
The FBI said armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitol buildings beginning later this week.
The Massachusetts State Police Communications Director said in part, “MSP are aware of many general statements that have been made online regarding potential protest activity, including one posting calling for ‘peaceful armed protest’ in all 50 state capitols that was the basis for an FBI bulletin. Today we are aware of no specific threat to government venues or to public safety generally in Massachusetts.”
The FBI Boston division said they are “not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitols in our area of responsibility (Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island) from January 17-20, 2021.”
A local military expert and retired American International College professor, Gary Laforte, said the timing of these warnings is not a coincidence given the Trump rally turned riot on Capitol Hill last week.
“It does tie into the current action that’s ongoing in Congress as far as the impeachment of President Trump for his alleged involvement and the demonstration that took place at the Capitol and the subsequent breaching into the building,” Laforte said.
He said he thinks the situation may escalate if the president is removed from office before the inauguration.
