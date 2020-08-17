SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People may soon have a quick, non-invasive and inexpensive, way to find out if they've been infected with the coronavirus.
Health officials said this might help the country flatten the curve. It’s a possible breakthrough in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FDA granted emergency use authorization for a saliva test.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, epidemiologist and public health expert spoke to Western Mass News.
"It doesn't need the same reagents and swabs that have been the limiting steps to create testing at scale in this country,” he said. “It really could be a game-changer if we can deploy it."
Officials said results can be determined in under three-hours, and tests are expected to cost about $10 per sample.
"I think it will take weeks, if not longer, for this test to become more widely available,” said Dr. Williams Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “But as it comes online, I think people will like it much better than the more intrusive nasal swab test."
The National Basketball Association helped to fund the development of this test and uses it to test for non-symptomatic carriers.
This FDA announcement comes as the U.S. death toll for known COVID-19 cases passes 170,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
“This virus is still spreading widely in the communities,” Schaffner said. “It's not under control yet over much of the United States, I'm afraid."
While known new cases of COVID-19 are trending down, some say more still needs to be done.
"We've really under-invested in public health for decades now and continue to do so during this entire period and haven't done the work necessary to contain the virus," said Dr. Celine Gounder, CNN medical analyst.
