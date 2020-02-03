In this Jan. 10, 2020 image from video, 18 year old Nina Nichols pours her dose of Palforzia into a smoothie in her home in Washington. Developed by Aimmune Therapeutics, Palforzia is a powder mixed into food and taken daily containing peanut protein, designed to gradually train the bodies of children and teens with peanut allergy to better tolerate an accidental bite of the forbidden food. On Friday, Jan. 30, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved Palforzia, the first treatment for peanut allergies in a big step toward better care for all kinds of food allergies -- but still a long way from a cure. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)