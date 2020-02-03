SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A breakthrough for kids with peanut allergies has many parents breathing a cautious sigh of relief.
The first peanut allergy drug for children is now approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
It's being called a groundbreaking development. For the very first time, children can take a pill to help reduce allergic reactions to peanuts.
However, a local allergist said it may be a little while before it's widely available.
Peanut allergies affect about a million children in the U.S., but a newly-approved drug called Palforzia could be a game changer.
"It is groundbreaking. It is very exciting to have something active, instead of saying 'Stay away from things that are bad for you and have some epinephrine'," said Dr. David Robertson with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.
Robertson told Western Mass News that Palforzia is designed to reduce allergic reactions for kids ages 4 through 17, already diagnosed with peanut allergies.
"It's not actually designed as a cure to peanut allergies. The goal with these therapies is to increase the threshold dose where you might have a reaction with accidental exposure," Robertson explained.
The FDA said Palforzia can minimize the incidents and severity of a child's allergic reaction. In clinical trials, two-thirds of the children tested were able to eat a small amount of peanut without having a reaction.
In pill form, it's administered in three phases. The first must be in a doctor's office.
"The product is actually just purified peanut protein in a powder form that either comes in a capsule that you open up or a little packet of the powder itself," Robertson added.
It essentially exposes children to controlled dosages of the peanut protein over time. The FDA said it can't be used in an emergency situation.
The FDA still encourages parents to have injectable epinephrine on-hand to be on the safe side.
Also, this is not something you can pick up at the pharmacy.
"The manufacturer will be certifying each practice and each office to make sure they are equipped to both properly administer this, store it, handle it, and to treat allergic reactions if they have an issue," Robertson said.
In fact, health care providers are required by the FDA to go through a formal education process on the risks of anaphylaxis before a patient can take the first dose.
Not every child is a candidate and doctors said each case is different.
As for when it will be available, the FDA said rollout could take weeks, even months as doctors offices and health care providers go through the required certification.
