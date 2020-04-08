SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trinity Health Of New England has received FDA approval to test blood plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients.
Treatment will use the blood seram from recovered patients to treat those who are critically ill or to boost the immunity for those at high risk of contracting the disease.
“Our ability to conduct this trial will help us learn about the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19," said Dr. Latha Dulipsingh, Chair of Trinity's Institutional Review Board, who is one of two investigators on this study.
Trinity is one of the four healthcare systems nationally that have received FDA approval for this clinical trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.