SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The FDA has expanded its list of recalled hand sanitizers that include what it said can be a deadly toxin.
Western Mass News went through my stash of hand sanitizers, and my kids, to make sure none include the ingredient methanol which, the FDA said can cause everything from dizziness to death,
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said they have now identified 75 hand sanitizer products that contain methanol.
"Methanol is another type of alcohol that in even very small amounts it can be dangerous. It can be irritating to your skin, and obviously, you're putting hand sanitizer on your skin, but its particularly dangerous if its ingested," said UMass Amherst's microbiologist Doctor Erika Hamilton.
The FDA said it is aware of children and adults who have ingested these products, resulting in hospitalizations and even deaths.
"It can cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, confusion, dizziness, blindness, vision problems, coma, and death," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton told Western Mass News with hand sanitizer in such demand, manufacturers are jumping into the market daily, and she expects the recall list to expand.
"What the FDA has been doing is they have been randomly sampling hand sanitizer products made by any company you can think of," Hamilton said.
The FDA said most of these products come from Mexico. Some are sold at Costo, Walmart, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club.
While most of us aren't ingesting hand sanitizer...
"The danger is, what if a child gets a hold of it and ingests it. Sometimes people make poor decisions and say, 'I'm going to get drunk by eating the hand sanitizer', type of an idea and ingest a methanol product opposed to an ethanol product," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton said always check the labels' ingredients to make sure the word methanol is not on there, and look to see where it's from.
Also, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said to watch out for products marketed as FDA-approved, since no hand sanitizers are officially approved by the FDA.
