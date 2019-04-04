SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After reports of people having seizures, the Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to possible new risks associated with vaping.
Researchers with the FDA are essentially putting out the call for people to come forward if they have had a seizure or other similar event after vaping.
The agency said that it's seen a noticeable increase in reports of such seizures since last summer.
The FDA said that it has identified 35 cases of seizures after vaping, especially among younger users, between 2010 and early 2019. Their now asking anyone who's experienced the same to come forward.
"I think what they're saying is we're seeing this number of kids having these seizures rising up. We don't exactly know what it means, we can't say cause and effect, but we're worried about this being a public health hazard," said Baystate pediatrician Dr. John O'Reilly.
According to the FDA, seizures are known to be a possible side effect of nicotine poisoning, but the agency stresses it has not determined a definitive link between vaping and seizures, but looking at additional cases could be helpful.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News that the science behind the possible connection could lie with nicotine receptors in the brain.
"And when that nicotine hits your brain, some of those receptors release dopamine. They get that little pleasure or buzz teenagers are looking for, but their heart rate is going up, their blood pressure is going up," O'Reilly said.
That, O'Reilly said, could lead to seizures.
The FDA sad of the 35 cases reported, there is no clear pattern. Some were vaping for the first time, others for a long time.
In asking others to come forward, the FDA director said: "We know that nicotine isn't a harmless substance, especially in the developing brains of our youth."
"I think there's a perception among teenagers that vaping is so much better then smoking, this can't hurt me, this is okay. What we're trying to say is hold on, nicotine is a very addictive drug, nicotine is very powerful in your brain," O'Reilly explained.
The FDA also said that the timing of the seizures ranged from after a few puffs on an e-cigarette to a full day later.
Anyone who has experienced a seizure while or after vaping is asked to check into the agency's safety reporting portal on the FDA website.
