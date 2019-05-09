SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to the CDC, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.
However, a new proposal by the Food and Drug Administration could potentially help at-risk women get a better diagnosis.
For the first time in two decades, the guidelines for breast cancer screenings might be changing.
The FDA is proposing another way to help identify the risk of cancer earlier by detecting how dense a woman breasts are during a mammogram.
"I think one of the proposals that will effect patients most, it will be federally required for patients to be informed about their breast density. The good thing about patients in Massachusetts and Connecticut to know is we are already doing this," said Jennifer Hadro, co-medical director of breast imaging at Baystate Medical Center.
The guidelines focus on better detecting the cancer in women with dense breasts.
Hadro explained what the imaging looks like in a mammogram.
"Breast tissue is made up of fibroglandular tissue, which shows up on a mammogram as white, while fat shows up as black. Cancers also show up as white on mammography, so more white tissue can obsceure a cancer, making it harder to detect," Hadro said.
What most don't know is your density can play a key role in your mammogram screening and your overall cancer risk.
Hadro said women with dense tissue have an elavated risk to breast cancer, about four to five times over the standard population.
"What women should know is dense tissue over 50 percent of the population, over the age of 40 has dense tissue, so it's very common finding it doesn't necesarrly mean they will get breast cancer. It's an elavated risk," Hadro explained.
Knowing how dense your breast tissue is could help patients and care providers make the right decisions for treatment after recieving mammogram results.
"Well, we have a relatively new techology called 3D mammography. It has been shown to have some benefits detecting cancers in women with dense tissues and decreased the amount of times we have to call a patient back for an abnormalilty when compared to the 2D digital mammography," Hadro added.
Hadro told Western Mass News that recommendations for screening mammography vary, but women with dense tissues should speak to their provider about additional risk factors and screenings.
"An average risk woman probably an annual or routine mammogram would be enough, but if they have other risk factors, such as a family history or a previous diagnosis with a typical cells," Hadro noted.
One woman from Springfield can attest to how important mammograms are after having 10 surgeries from 2012 to 2013 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Now, cancer-free, she has a message for women.
"Get your mammograms. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, that was my very first mammogram I ever took and I found my lump, so get a mammogram no matter what you think it is or don't think it is, get a mammogram...Don't be scared, it might save your life," said Linda Washington, a breast cancer survivor.
While many different societies report how often you should get a mammogram, Hadro suggested talking to your doctor who knows your risk factors best.
