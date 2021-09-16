NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Food and Drug Administration is set to meet Friday for a nonbinding vote on whether a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be approved.
The chief medical officer of Cooley Dickinson Healthcare said if a booster shot is approved it will likely be for those who are at high risk for getting the virus.
Dr. Estevan Garcia said at this point there is no evidence that the general population needs a Pfizer booster right now.
“I do think they will approve it I certainly think there is reason for individuals, especially high-risk individuals, individuals in nursing facilities, and even healthcare workers to potentially need a booster. I don’t know that the evidence yet shows everybody needs a booster, especially healthy individuals, at least not right away,” Dr. Garcia explained.
He said if approved Cooley Dickinson will be able to give out booster shots in mid-October.
This as breakthrough COVID-19 infections continue to rise. But Dr. Garcia said those who are vaccinated who still contract COVID are mostly experiencing mild symptoms.
