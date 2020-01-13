HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is continuing to follow the violence out of Holyoke.
Five gunshot incidents happened throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with two of them deadly.
It's causing several organizations and officials to invoke fear of gang violence.
The Holyoke School's superintendent, though he did not go on camera, said he cancelled a basketball game tonight out of fear of rivalry between Holyoke and Springfield groups.
State Representative Aaron Vega, took it a step further-using the word gangs in his statement referring to the five gunshot incidents in the last week.
Vega said in part quote:
"It is also frustrating when this gun violence happens in any community, when you think about the resources and programs out there to end violence and end gang activity."
Holyoke police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected or to gang violence as a whole.
But in Holyoke Court, the Hampden County D.A.'s Office mentioned a local gang.
A suspect accused of misleading investigators and being an accessory to murder in the body found on Friday was arraigned.
Merkin Andrade is accused of being present for the alleyway shooting of Jesus Otero Marrero.
According to the D.A.'s prosecutor, Merkin is accused of assisting an unnamed member of the La Familia gang in Marrero's murder.
That unnamed suspect accused by the D.A.'s Office of more than just Marrero's murder.
The Hampden County D.A. did confirm the identity of the victim in the Sargent Street shooting from Saturday as 21-year-old Racquese Wright.
The mayor said more patrols will be added to help keep the city safe.
