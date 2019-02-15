HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News Cares and starting Friday, we’re teaming up with the Holyoke Mall to collect non-perishable food for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Donate non-perishable food items at our studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or at the Holyoke Mall daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the upper level near Target.
Also, this Wednesday, stop by the Holyoke Mall between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Say hello to your friends from Western Mass News, get some cool stuff, and donate food for our neighbors in need.
If you would like to make a monetary contribution, you may do so on the Food Bank's website.
Thank you in advance for your support!
