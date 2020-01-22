SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New developments in a police brutality case Western Mass News has been following since 2016.
Today, federal charges against a former Springfield Police officer have been dismissed in the case of two teenagers who claim they were beaten and then interrogated unlawfully.
Gregg Bigda and Steven Vigneault were accused of using unreasonable force against the teens by the Department of Justice, but now, Vigneault's charges have been dropped.
We are hearing from Steven Vigneault directly on how this case has affected his career.
Vigneault was accused along with Officer Gregg Bigda of violating the civil rights of two Latino teens through excessive force.
The surveillance video that came out of that 2016 interrogation of the teens was alarming, but Vigneault claims he's always been innocent.
"I feel there’s been some vindication today, but my life's never going to be the same again," former Springfield Police officer Steven Vigneault tells us.
Former Springfield Police Officer Steven Vigneault speaking to Western Mass News now free of criminal charges after the Justice Department decided to dismiss his case.
Vigneault was accused of using excessive force against two Latino teens during a 2016 arrest.
Vigneault was indicted alongside officer Gregg Bigda, both seen in this video of the teen's interrogation, where no parents were present.
According to the Justice Department's initial indictment:
"Bigda used unreasonable force against a juvenile, spat on him, and said, “Welcome to the white man’s world,” and that Vigneault used unreasonable force against a second juvenile. "
But according to the DOJ's dismissal, one of the teens who claimed Vigneault kicked him in the face before interrogation has now identified his assailant as Officer Bigda.
"Those juveniles certainly appear to be victims, but my client was also a victim. In this particular case, my client was wrongfully charged, he’s innocent, and I think Gregg Bigda is entitled to his day in court," Vigneault's lawyer, Shawn Allyn, stated.
Bigda's federal charges remain.
Vigneault, who resigned in 2016, has a case pending in civil court, as his attorney claims the city still owes the former cop.
"Steven is looking forward to being compensated for what the Springfield Police Department has done to him. A complete conspiracy and cover up to protect some officers, namely Greg Bigda over other officers," says Allyn.
For Vigneault, it's one more step in his journey to leave the 2016 incident behind.
"I feel like I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. It hasn’t hit me yet," added Vigneault.
We reached out to the city of Springfield, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
