SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The federal government is implementing the ‘Think before you Click’ campaign to protect children from online exploitation, especially as they spend more time online during the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said this campaign is to help parents start an open discussion with their children about online safety.
The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts started the campaign Friday as online activity for children increases during the pandemic.
“Children are having unfettered access to the internet, and it’s not just access anymore, it’s almost an expectation and a requirement that they’re spending so much of their time online, and we know as parents and as educators but so do predators,” said Anne Paruti, assistant U.S. attorney.
Paruti said that while children are spending more time online, predators haven't changed the way they target their victims.
“I don’t frankly see a big change,” she said. “One of the key factors that makes a child vulnerable really is his or her access to the internet. It’s usually when that access is uncontrolled or not monitored by parents.”
She said one of the newest ways children are targeted is through ‘Zoom-bombing’ where hackers take over a video chat to display inappropriate materials.
“So a lot of classes and even extracurriculars are now moving to Zoom or other web-based platforms or video chat essentially,” she said. “If you have the opportunity to password protect a Zoom meeting or a Zoom ballet class or any type of class, it’s really important people start doing that.”
Paruti suggests families start an open dialogue with their children and limit their internet time to when supervised by a parent.
“Our biggest piece of advice always to parents is to not rely on technology to monitor your kids use of technology, but to sort of come back and rely on your own communication with your kids,” she said.
She also recommends setting boundaries and limiting where children can use the internet,
"Not in the bedroom, but maybe in the living room when mom and dad are in their own Zoom meetings," she said.
The most important part, Paruti said, is having these tough conversations about what can happen online.
“And just letting kids know that if there’s anything that makes them uncomfortable or they feel is probably wrong, they can always come back to their parents and talk to them about it,” she said.
Paruti went on to say that in most cases, children are aware of what’s right and wrong on the internet, but don't have the tools to know how to deal with what they may find.
She said the best way to help is to educate themselves on what programs their children are using online.
