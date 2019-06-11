WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Federal agents spent most of the day at a home in Whately.
Now, people in the small town are wondering why they were there.
Neither the Northwestern District Attorney or the Whately Police are saying much about why federal agents were at the home on Route 5, also known as State Road.
People we spoke to in town say they were shocked to see so many police around the house built nearly 200 years ago.
Federal agents arrived at the home at 223 State Road around 6 Tuesday morning.
Agents were seen going in and out of the home until late into the afternoon.
It’s something people in this small, Franklin County town don’t see every day.
"This is such a small town. I mean, you just don’t see things like this that often. It is not something that we are used to," Whately resident Todd Boynton.
"Yeah it is really surprising, like it is a really quiet town, and it's kind of like what could be going on back there?" asked one Whately resident.
While police won’t say why federal agents were in the home, they do say there is no threat to the public, but word travels fast in this small town.
"It won’t be long before everyone knows what’s going on, but, today, this is just a surprise, just a complete shock," continued Boynton.
Still, more questions than answers, but residents we spoke with are hoping for the best.
"Hopefully, everything will be alright," one Whately resident added.
We have reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and they say there will release a statement tomorrow.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.