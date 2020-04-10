BOSTON/HOLYOKE (WGGB/WSHM) -- A federal investigation has been launched into the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

The U.S. Attorney's office announed Friday that their office, along with the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, will be looking into whether the facility violated residents rights by failing to provide them with adequate medical care in general, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be difficult to overstate our obligation to the health and well-being of elderly and disabled military veterans and, by extension, to their families. The federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act specifically protects the rights of those confined in state facilities like the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home...We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the Commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future. My condolences to the families of those veterans who died while in the Home’s care; we will get to the bottom of what happened here," said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, in a statement.

Officials said that the investigation will be done under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA). According to Lelling's office, that gives the DOJ authority to investigate Constitutional and federal law violations that result from a “pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of such rights” in state-run institutions, including nursing facilities.

On Thursday, the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services reported that 32 residents had died and that many of those people were positive for COVID-19. In addition, other residents, as well as several staff members, have tested positive.

The investigation launched Friday is now the third involving the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

Last week, Gov. Baker hired a former prosecutor to lead an independent investigation into the facility, and this week, Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey said that her office was also conducting a separate investigation.

Soldiers' Home superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on paid adminsitrative leave as the state investigations are underway.

Residents or families of Soldiers' Home residents are encouraged to contact the U.S. Attorney's office at (888) 221-6023 or by email.

More information on the case can be found here.