EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal authorities are conducting an investigation on Lori Lane in East Longmeadow.
Our crew on-scene reported seeing FBI agents, a black crime scene services truck, and a a blue tent set-up next to a home.
FBI spokesperson Kristin Setera told Western Mass News that the agency "is conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation."
Setera added they decline further comment as the investigation is ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
