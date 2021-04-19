Federal lawsuit filed against Chicopee Housing Authority on behalf of disabled tenant
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit against Chicopee Housing Authority and its executive director, Monica Blazic, over allegations that they violated the Fair Housing Act based on disability.
The U.S. Attorney's Office alerted Western Mass News to the lawsuit on Monday saying in part:
Anyone with information can call the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Unit at 617-748-3100 and ask for the Civil Rights Intake Specialist, or by email at usama.victimassistance@doj.gov
"According to the complaint, the defendants violated the Fair Housing Act by failing to allow a tenant to transfer to a first floor or elevator accessible unit to accommodate her disability. The tenant has end stage renal disease and without the transfer to another unit, has been unable to receive daily in-home dialysis."
The complaint additionally claims the tenant applied for a transfer based on her disability in 2017. Since then, the Chicopee Housing Authority has offered 10 vacant apartments that could have accommodated the tenant to other individuals.
We're told, in March 2021, a charge was issued against the Chicopee Housing Authority and Blazic after probable cause of discrimination was discovered. Ultimately, the tenant decided to have the charge determined in federal court and approved the U.S. Attorney’s Office to file.
"The lawsuit seeks entry of an order requiring the defendants to accommodate the tenant’s disability, pay the defendant monetary damages, and cease discrimination against any tenant based upon disability," the U.S. Attorney's Office says.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is also part of this investigation.
