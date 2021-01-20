SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday.

One of them is a federal mask and social distancing mandate.

While Massachusetts has its own mask and distancing requirements in place, Western Mass News found many people around here are cheering on this move.

“We are a divided country right now. Hopefully, that everyone will try to unite under the mask mandate,” said Linda Rotti of Belchertown.

Rotti described what the nation is facing - a political divide under a new administration that wants everyone to wear a mask.

It’s a stark difference made visible at Wednesday's inauguration ceremony where face coverings were seen all around.

Under Biden's federal mask and social distancing executive order, everyone must wear a face covering at all times when inside federal buildings or on federal land.

Also, federal employees and contractors must wear masks and socially distance.

Many Americans, including some members of Congress, had made wearing a mask or not a political statement during the Trump administration.

Will sentiments now change?

“I think we’re on a cusp of a return to trusting science and frankly, our elected representatives need to respect that as well,” said Michael Klein of Easthampton.

On top of the federal mask mandate is Biden’s 100 day mask challenge for his first 100 days in office. He's encouraging everyone across the country to wear a mask every day for 100 days to lessen the spread of COVID-19 during the middle of a surge.

“By doing things by wearing masks and social distancing, you do reduce the amount of community spread of COVID…and if you compare it to other states, where they’re not social distancing and wearing masks, you can see there is a direct correlation between the lack of precautions and the amount of community spread of COVID,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News the mixed messages about wearing masks during the Trump administration has hindered the response to COVID-19.

“What we have lacked around this COVID-19 pandemic is a response from the federal level is an advocate from the highest level of government,” Caulton-Harris noted.