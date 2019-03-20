WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new drug just approved by the Food and Drug Administration could be a game changer in treating postpartum depression.
It is the first drug ever approved to specifically treat postpartum depression.
The drug is called Zulresso and what has so many people excited is the fact that in some cases, it works within hours.
The FDA has given the green light to Zulresso.
"It has the potential to be a game changer, I think, in terms of being the first drug specifically designed for this disorder," said Anne Vaillant, a nurse midwife and psychiatric nurse practitioner with Women's Health Associates in Westfield.
It's offering new hope to women who suffer with postpartum depression.
"In this country, it's estimated that one in five women can suffer from perinatal emotional complications, that's about 20 percent and by that measurement, it’s by far the largest medical complication of pregnancy," Vaillant explained, adding "It’s a derivative of progesterone, which is obviously at very high levels in pregnancy and which drops of acutely in postpartum. It’s that drop off that seems to trigger mood change in some vulnerable women."
Makers of Zulresso said that in clinical trials, it has been shown to work within hours. However, administering Zulresso requires a two-and-a-half-day hospital stay and 60 hours of IV infusion.
Patients must be monitored for possible side effects including headaches, dizziness, and sudden loss of consciousness and there's a big price tag.
"The estimated cost of this treatment even without the hospitalization bill is about $34,000," Vaillant noted.
For women with postpartum, alleviating or eliminating symptoms is priceless. Those symptoms include sadness, loss of interest, inability to feel pleasure and in extreme cases, thoughts about harming themselves or their children.
"I will say that the greatest cause of maternal mortality is actually suicide," Vaillant said.
That is why, Vaillant told Western Mass News, this new drug could be so critical for moms and their babies.
While it is approved, it looks as though Zulresso will not be available until at least June. The company that produces the drug said they expect insurance companies will cover the treatment. Many insurers said that is under evaluation.
