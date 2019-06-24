SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 23-year-old West Springfield man is on his way to New Hampshire to face seven charges of negligent homicide.
When a truck hit members of a motorcycle club called the Marine Jarheads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.
The victims were all between the ages of 42 and 62.
The driver of that truck, 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, appeared in Springfield District Court Monday afternoon, where he did not fight extradition to New Hampshire to face charges in the crash that killed seven members of the motorcycle club and injured three others.
We are now learning more about violations against the trucking company.
We spent the day digging for information about this company. According to the Safety Measurement System by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Westfield Transport had zero reportable crashes prior to Friday.
However, Western Mass News has uncovered that the company has faced a number of violations.
According to records on-file with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Westfield Transport has five vehicles and employs five drivers.
After 45 inspections on all of them, numerous violations have been found.
Let's begin with unsafe driving violations where they were found to have seven of them. In the past year and a half, drivers have been cited twice for speeding and twice for failure to maintain their lane.
The company also has 14-hours of service compliance violations. Most of those involved drivers failing to maintain their electronic logging devices, which - according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration - is intended to help create a safer work environment for drivers to track, manage, and share records of their driving.
The company also has 31 vehicle maintenance violations. Those include windshield obstruction and not having a fire extinguisher.
The company also has 11 driver fitness violations. Three of those include operating a commercial motor vehicle, or CMV, without a commercial driver's license.
Others include driving a CMV while disqualified and driver not being able to read or speak the English language sufficiently to respond to official inquiries.
Lastly, the company has two controlled substances and alcohol violations. The U.S. Department of Transportation said that twice, a driver on-duty was in drug possession of a narcotic drug/amphetamine.
According to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, anyone can apply for a CDL license beginning at age 18. However, because of federal regulations, CDL holders must be at least 21 years old to drive a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.
We can tell you that in the case of Zhukovskyy, his driver's licenses, including his commercial license were officially suspended on Monday.
We have spoken with the co-owner of Westfield Transport several times throughout the weekend and again today. When we asked him if he'd like to comment about the violations, he told me not at this time.
