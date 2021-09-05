SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Americans on federal unemployment benefits will receive their last check this week, as those benefits are set to end. Western Mass News spoke with one local woman who will be impacted.
With Barbara losing the extra $300 a week, she is juggling how to move forward paying her bills, like her mortgage and medical bills. At the same time, she is looking for work in a safe environment.
"It makes me very careful, it creates a lot of anxiety," said Barbara from Springfield.
That's what Barbara is feeling once her federal unemployment benefits are no more. She asked us not to use her last name. Barbara explained to us how losing the $300 a week will impact her.
“It's a $300 a week bonus. I have a mortgage. I have medical follow-ups that I have to do as a cancer survivor and co-pays that cost me quite a bit of money. And I don't know if I am going to be able to pay for all of that,” said Barbara.
As well as putting food on the table.
“I'm going to have to figure out a way to eat very cheaply. I'm probably going to end up eating a lot of pasta again,” said Barbara.
Barbara once worked in travel. She is actively looking for jobs, as she wants to either work remotely or an office space that masks up.
"I did an interview with someone and asked them if they wear masks in the office. And I know that it wasn't a good question to ask. He said no, we've all worked together for a long time. Even asking during a job interview about masking policies I didn't get a callback," said Barbara.
The federal unemployment benefits started at $600 a week back in March of 2020, which was cut in half down to $300 a week this January. Many lawmakers are hoping the end of federal unemployment benefits will result in a rise of people applying for jobs.
Western New England University professor Karl Petrick said the money was not the problem.
“The problem with this high level of unemployment wasn't the extra $300. It was COVID. Especially with the Delta variant,” said Petrick.
Barbara said she does get state unemployment, but only $69 a week and those benefits end in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.