AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At-home COVID-19 tests are flying off the shelves at local pharmacies, but you'll soon be able to have those test kits delivered straight to your home.
Beginning on Wednesday, Americans will be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online. According to the Biden Administration, 500 million tests will become available for order on January 19. The program will allow up to four free tests per residential address. Those tests can be ordered from covidtests.gov and they're expected to ship within 7 to 12 days of the order.
UMass Microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton told Western Mass News this is good news as the demand for tests is high.
“It will be good to have more tests available for people to use…First of all, you need to follow the instructions exactly. If you do something incorrectly, it's not going to work as well,” Hamilton explained.
Hamilton said these tests work best under specific circumstances. You should use an at-home rapid test kit if you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if you've been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. It's also recommended that you take a rapid test before gathering indoors during large events to ensure you are not spreading COVID-19.
Although you can determine whether or not your results are positive on your own, Hamilton said it's important to report any positive cases.
“You do need to call your physician because otherwise, we won’t get it recorded at all, so there is some self-reporting that you would have to do here and if you have COVID, you do want to contact your doctor’s office,” Hamilton noted.
While there are some questions over the accuracy of rapid testing kits, Hamilton said that should not steer you away.
“In the case that you were not feeling well, they do work extremely well. It was more in the cases where you were exposed and now you are questioning whether or not you may become positive and it can be tricky because sometimes you don't know that you were exposed,” Hamilton noted.
This week, President Biden is also expected to announced steps he's taking to make high quality face masks available to all Americans for free.
