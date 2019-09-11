EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Improvements are in the works at the Easthampton Fire Department, thanks to two federal grants and what's planned will benefit both firefighters and the public.
The Easthampton Fire Department has been struggling financially for years and dealing with the stresses of being understaffed.
Now, they are looking to improve in multiple categories after receiving more than $613,000 through two federal grants from FEMA.
"We were recently notified that we were awarded a SAFER Grant from the federal government and what that allows us to do is add additional firefighters," said Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor.
The grants will allow the department to hire four new firefighters and cover their salaries for three years.
"This will make sure we have always pretty much a minimum of five firefighters on a fire scene, which will reduce the risk of injury and increase the safety of the people we protect," Mottor explained.
This is a major improvement for the department. Since 1976, they have remained at their current staffing model, which is six firefighters per shift.
"In that year, we did a little over 1,200 calls. Last year, we did early triple that call volume with the same number of employees," Mottor noted.
That means adding more firefighters will help immensely.
"It also reduces our response time. When we receive multiple calls, instead of waiting for firefighters to come in from home to staff the third ambulance to go out, those firefighters in the station...they can go out and quickly perform," Mottor said.
The grant will not only help on the community, but it will also make these firefighters feel more secure and safe.
"The biggest part for the firefighters, it's a morale booster. They now will have a better number of firefighters to do the job safer, but it's also a quality of life," Mottor said.
The department also received a grant for $9,000 to purchase an equipment dryer, which the chief said is a vital tool in the prevention of cancer among firefighters who routinely collect potential carcingens on their gear.
"It's still a risk we face every day and every department in western Mass. has been impacted by occupational cancer, so with these grants, it reduces our stress load," Mottor added.
Mottor told Western Mass News said ays he hopes to have the new firefighters and dryer in place as soon as possible.
