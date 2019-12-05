BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — More than 60 members of the Latin Kings gang have been arrested, federal officials in Massachusetts announced Thursday.
Some of those arrested were in Springfield
Those arrested include leaders, members and associates of the Almighty Latin Kings and Queen Nation, which is considered the oldest and largest predominantly Latino street gang, federal officials said.
The arrests were made starting around 4 a.m. Thursday. Five-hundred law enforcement officers made 47 arrests so far.
The operation is targeting leadership positions.
Arrests also have been made in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.
So far, 64 people have been charged in all and 31 search warrants being executed across the state.
One arrest was Michael Cecchetelli, who holds title of supreme east coast regional overseer of the Latin Kings. Federal officials said he is allegedly the conduit of the organization.
"Based on today's filings from his home in Springfield, Massachusetts, Cecchetelli ordered Latin Kings members to aggressively increase gang influence in Massachusetts and along the east coast, including the ordering of the murder of those who questioned his authority and authorizing various levels of violence against anyone who questioned law enforcement," said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
Those charged include:
- Michael Cecchetelli, King Merlin (East Coast Team, East Coast Overseer)
- Esther Ortiz, Queen India, Meriden, CT (East Coast Team, East Coast Crown Council Chairwoman)
- Hector Manuel Vega, King Demon, Britian, CT (East Coast Team, Crown Council Member, CT)
- Jorge Rodriguez, King G (State Team, Cacique, Enforcer (Former))
- Michael Marrero, King Clumsy (State Team, Enforcer, Regional Officer (Former))
- Francisco Lopez, King Cisco, Chelsea, Mass. (State Team, Treasurer/Secretary)
- Gregory Peguero-Colon, King Trece, Springfield, Mass. (State Team, Crown Council Chairman)
- Juan Liberato, King Prodigy, Haverhill, Mass. (State Team, Inca (Former))
- Angel Roldan, King Big-A and Nelty, Lowell, Mass. (State Team, Cacique (Former), Enforcer (Former))
- Frutuoso Barros, King Fruity (DOC, Supreme Regional Officer)
- Sandra Correa, Queen Dream, Peabody, Mass. (DOC, Secretary (Former))
- Shaun Harrison Rev (DOC, Member)
- Vincent Dzierwinski, King Vice (DOC, Member)
- Wilson Peguero, King Dubb, Dorchester, Mass. (D5K, Inca)
- Alexis Peguero, King Lexi/Looney, Dorchester, Mass. (D5K, Cacique)
- Matthew Palacios, King Nene (D5K, Enforcer)
- Steven Familia-Valdez, King Haze, Mattapan, Mass. (D5K, Member)
- Dante Lara, King Nasty, Providence, RI (D5K, Member)
- Robert Lara, King Rizz, Chelsea, Mass. (D5K, Member)
- Angel Abymael Ortiz, King Abby, Randolph, Mass. (D5K, Member)
- Angel Rodriguez, King Ace, Dorchester, Mass. (D5K, Member, Crown Council Chairman for Boston)
- Alexis Velasquez, King Booboo, Dorchester, Mass. (MSB, Inca)
- Angel Calderon, King Bam (MSB, (Former) State Team Head of Security)
- Oscar Pena, King O-Block (D5K, Member)
- Jose Rodriguez, King Stutter, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Inca)
- Orlando Santiago-Torres, King Landi, (New Bedford, Cacique)
- Robert Avitabile a/k/a Bobby (New Bedford, Associate)
- Taliyah Barboza, Queen Taliyah, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Member)
- Josue Carrasquillo, King Playboy, Springfield, Mass. (New Bedford, Member)
- Michael Cotto, King Gordo, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, (Former) Regional Officer)
- Juan Figueroa, King Pun, Dorchester, Mass. (New Bedford, Member)
- Issac Felix-Rivera, King Izzy (New Bedford, Member)
- Kevin Guadalupe, King Milly, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Member)
- Shelton Johnson, King Shells, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Member)
- Tyson Jorge, King Music (New Bedford, Member)
- Emanuel Lopez-Velez, King Manny (New Bedford, Probationary Member)
- Luis Mendez, King Primo (New Bedford, Member, Incarcerated)
- Raekwan Paris, King D-Bo (New Bedford, Member)
- Jayco Reyes-Smith, King Javy (Former New Bedford Member, now in North Carolina)
- Luis Santiago, King Tiny (New Bedford, Member, Incarcerated)
- Roberto Vargas, King Royalty (New Bedford, Member)
- Jose Vasquez, King Fearless (New Bedford, Member)
- Natanel Velazquez, King Nael, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Member)
- Israel Rodriguez, King Imperial, Lynn, Mass. (North Shore, Inca)
- Alfred Nieves, King Alfy, Lowell, Mass. (Lowell, Inca)
- Marlon Rivera, King Pluto (Fitchburg, Member, D5K, Founder)
- Ines Lugo, Queen China, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Secretary)
- Jeremia Medina, King Sweepy, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Enforcer)
- Bienvenido Nunez, King Apache, Enfield, CT (State Team, Inca)50
- Tanairy Ruiz, Queen Tanairy, New Bedford, Mass. (New Bedford, Member)
- Xavier Valentin-Soto, King X (New Bedford, Member, (Former) Cascique, Incarcerated)
- Joel Francisco, King Casper (Rhode Island, Member)
- Eric Thomas, King E (Rhode Island, Inca)
- Alvin Mojica, King Humble (Worcester, Inca)
- Sophia Velasquez, Queen Sophia (Fitchburg, Member)
- Dairon Rivera, King Mafia (Fitchburg, Member)
- Hector Adorno, King Gordo (Springfield, Member)
- Jesus Diaz, King Kiko (N. Shore, Member)
- Henry Caribe, King 40cal (N. Shore, Member)
- Jonathan Cassiano, King Legend (Springfield, Member)
- Antoine Goodson (Associate, gun supplier to gang)
- Derek Southworth (Associate, gun supplier to gang)
Agents seized dozens of firearms including a MP-5 sub-machine gun, an AR-15, and MAC-10, as well as six cars, six motorcycles, three jet skis, an ATV, drugs, and $38,000.
The Latin Kings originated in Chicago over 40 years ago and spread to local chapters in the Bay State.
Those arrested face racketeering, drug and firearms charges. The arrests are the result of a five-year investigation by FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force and the Massachusetts Department of Correction, authorities said.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
