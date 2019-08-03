SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department continues to mourn the death of one of their officers.
Officer Arron McNab was on vacation with family and friends in Vermont when he died in a swimming accident late Friday night.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with two men that Officer McNab called brothers that were both wanting to give insight into the life Arron lived.
With heavy hearts, Officer James Williamson from the Agawam Police Department lowered the department's flag to half staff in honor of Officer McNab.
"I'd like to just offer my condolences to the McNab family and the Springfield Police Department," Officer Williamson said.
Officer Williamson said his friendship with Officer McNab began while training to enter the force in the Springfield Police Academy.
"I and Aaron graduated from the class together. Class 11-18 from the Springfield Police Academy. We partnered on all our physical training. Very likable, kinda got along with everyone," Officer Williamson explained.
He was just one of the many people that Officer McNab touched in his 30 years of life.
Officer Joe Parillo from the West Springfield Police Department has known Aaron since the 6th grade when they both dreamed about one-day becoming officers together.
"We always talked to each other about becoming officers and I'm just glad I could be apart of it. He moved in with me 2 years ago and we were just together through the whole process. It was great to be with him through it and see him fulfill his dream," Officer Parillo said.
And although Saturdays news brought heartache to everyone that knew him they are trying to focus on the life he lived and all that he gave to the community.
"He just left so many people behind that he touched throughout the academy throughout his work," Officer Parillo explained.
At this time no funeral arrangement have been made.
Officer Parillo told Western Mass News that his family is still trying to process the situation, but is grateful for the communities support and kind words.
"He was just a great prosper to be around... He'd walk into the room and everyone just gravitated to him. He's going to be missed," Officer Parillo noted.
