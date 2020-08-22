SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts was approved for a federal grant that will provide financial assistance to residents unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal grant will provide unemployed Massachusetts residents with an additional $300 a week, on top of their weekly unemployment benefits from the state. But a local expert told Western Mass News the money won't last long.
Massachusetts has been approved for funding from a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) under the Lost Wages Assistance program, providing unemployed workers with an extra $300 a week in federal funds on top of their weekly unemployment benefit from the state.
"They should automatically be sent, or go right into your bank account depending on how you have it set up," said Western New England University's Associate Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order, providing $44 billion from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) to support unemployed Americans. This grant comes after the previous $600 weekly federal aid expired, and the House and the Senate have not yet reached an agreement on a new stimulus package.
"$44 billion sounds huge, but when you start spreading it out through the states at best, it means an additional three weeks of money, it’s going to come and go pretty fast," Petrick explained.
He told Western Mass News this is a very partial fix to people’s financial worries, and there’s no time frame on when people can expect the money in their pockets.
"It’s pretty tricky with states and their unemployment systems to handle a new system," he said. "We saw this with the $600 benefit which did go through unemployment, so there might be some time involved before the money flows."
Petrick also said to qualify to receive the aid you need to have been unemployed before August 1. You also need to receive at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits from the state.
"Anybody who has filed as of this week won't be guaranteed for the money. It depends on how much is available because this is a federal program the more states that opt-in the less money that’s available per state," Petrick noted.
If you qualify, he said to be prepared for the checks to stop faster than they came.
"This money will probably run out before Congress reconvenes," he said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Massachusetts has the highest unemployment rate in the country. The jobless rate for July was over 16 percent. For more information on the FEMA grant, you can click here.
