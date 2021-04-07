BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- FEMA is launching a massive funeral assistance program to help families of the half-million Americans who have died from COVID-19.
The program is offering to reimburse Americans up to $9,000 per funeral of a coronavirus victim.
Households that have lost more than one family member to COVID-19 can receive up to $35,000.
The deaths in question would have had to occur after January 20, 2020, and be attributable to coronavirus.
The program begins this Monday.
FEMA received $2 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act of 2021.
