BOSTON (AP) — The state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a partnership Friday that will boost the number of coronavirus vaccine doses available at the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site sevenfold.
Starting March 31, the federal agency will allocate 6,000 doses a day to the site on top of the 1,000 daily doses being supplied by the state, authorities said in a statement.
The site is open to the public with additional services available for the most disproportionately impacted communities in Suffolk County, which consists of Boston and three suburbs.
“The goal of establishing these joint federal pilot centers is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind,” FEMA's acting New England region administrator Paul Ford said in a statement.
The Hynes was chosen for the federal program based on several factors, including population needs and challenges and access to public transit.
FEMA will also help with staffing, operations, logistics and vaccine allocations.
“We are grateful for the support from the Biden-Harris Administration for selecting Massachusetts to host one of these sites and for the support of our congressional delegation in applying for this program,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.