SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Representatives from FEMA said they’re doing all they can to help Massachusetts with responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Captain Russell Webster spoke about personal protective equipment supply, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and what’s next once the curve is flat.
Webster of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said his organization has eyes on Massachusetts.
The group supports Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory.
He also praised the recent pact made by northeast states that are now working together to purchase PPE.
“I'm heartened by the fact that multiple states have joined together to create more formal unions of capability for COVID-19 because there's no one part of this whole government effort," Webster said.
He said FEMA tries to get as much PPE as it can from overseas, but he’s not going to sugarcoat the reality they're dealing with.
“This is a global crisis,” he said. “I am not going to confuse the dialogue by saying there's enough N95 masks.”
Webster said FEMA tried to support nursing homes all over Massachusetts.
If the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home asked them for assistance, they have the resources to help them out.
“The capability that we made available is for them if they choose to decompress portions of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home into VA Medical facilities,” he said.
As far as what’s next, they’re preparing for what could happen, such as a second wave of cases.
There is also a lot of ‘what ifs’ they have to prepare for, such as if a natural disaster were to occur, they would have to plan what the response would be like with social distancing.
“How will we evacuate people in a flooding circumstance like Irene or Sandy or a hurricane and maintain six feet of distance? How much extra sheltering space will we require,” he asked.
FEMA said more than 200 workers are deployed to fight the virus.
Usually, that number is around 60 for a disaster.
They said they have never seen anything like this before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.