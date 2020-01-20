GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Granby Police and MSP arrested a female suspect in connection to an 84-year-old male's death.
Police were investigating what appeared to be an unattended death of victim, Reginald E. Sanford inside a residence on 37 Pleasant Street, Sunday evening.
The female is expected to be arraigned on a charge of homicide on January 21 at the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown around 9 a.m.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.