SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The body of a female has been found in the 5 Mile Pond in Springfield, police confirm.
According to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, two fisherman spotted the body Monday afternoon on New Year's Eve.
As of about 1:45 p.m. boats were on scene. Authorities have since recovered the body.
The Springfield Police Department has taken over the investigation, and representative Ryan Walsh confirms that it is the body of a female.
Further details weren't immediately available.
We're told the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
We will update this story when more information comes into our newsroom. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
