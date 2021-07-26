WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A female driver was killed after the vehicle she was in struck a multi-family house in West Springfield Sunday night, police report.
The accident happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Westfield Street and Summit Street.
The West Springfield Police Department says it was a single vehicle accident.
"The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene," police explained.
At this time her identity is not being released pending notification of her family.
"Early investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling North on Summit Street and it failed to stop for the Stop sign. The car travelled across four lanes on Westfield Street and then struck the corner of (a) brick multi-family home," police report.
We're told there were no other injuries reported and the home sustained "minimal" damage.
Both the West Springfield Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Hampden District Attorney's Office are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.